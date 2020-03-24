PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix couple is paying it forward through a homemade "take and leave" program.
"I think that every neighborhood should have gardens that are starting to provide for their family or for their neighborhood," Rianna Villaire said.
Last fall, she suffered a debilitating stroke, forcing her to stay home. But that didn't stop her from taking care of her family.
"I started growing stuff because I knew that I was going to have to start providing for my family," Villaire said.
That was in December. Now, she and her husband are helping take care of people in the community impacted by the coronavirus crisis.
"I started thinking about my neighborhood and when they started talking about it hitting people over 50. Most of my neighborhood is over 50. They're all over 50, some of them 60s. Most of these people live alone," she said.
With people losing their jobs and being in a tight spot financially, she knew she had to help.
“This past Monday, I said, 'You know what?' I'm gonna start throwing everything out,'" said Villaire.
That's when she decided to put the produce out front for people to get - if they need it. The couple plans to continue helping anyone in need during this tough time.