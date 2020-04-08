PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A Phoenix synagogue is ensuring all its members will be able to celebrate Passover with a Seder, even if most people are staying at home because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We are preparing over 300 meals to give to seniors or people that are home-bound and need food for their Seder," said Zalman Levertov, Rabbi at Chabad Lubavitch.
People put in their orders about a week ago, and there was a lot on the menu. Two kinds of chicken, fish, brisket, and all the kosher staples that go with a Passover meal. "I cooked all that with my friend Corrinne," said Tzipi Koehler, a member at the congregation.
Volunteers wearing masks and gloves filled paper bags with tins of food, wine, and even the makings of a Seder plate — six food items traditionally referenced during the Seder ceremony, which celebrates the Jews' exodus from Egypt.
And for the people in this congregation, it was about more than just the meals they were packing up. "We didn't want them to pass, go through the holiday, and not have a meal, a holiday meal. And they're going to be alone as it is, so at least they will have a meal," Koehler said.
It comes as so many are touched by COVID-19. Rabbi Levertov says his cousin recently died of coronavirus in New York. "We as a Jewish nation say prayers when we mourn. And because all of the synagogues are closed, we don't even say those prayers," Rabbi Levertov said.
But the Rabbi Levertov says his faith and the ability to lend a hand to those in need is what's guiding him through this time. "Work like this, of helping people, calling somebody," Rabbi Levertov said. "Giving them some courage."