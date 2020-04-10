PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An Arizona company with nearly two decades in business is doing a major shift from its norm. The company is called Pomchies, and if you have a teenager in your house, you've probably heard of them.
Pomchies is known for making those poms that you can attach to your suitcase. They also make headbands, scrunchies and water bottle carriers.
Now Pomchies is adding face masks to their product line.
Heather Clark, the co-founder and owner of Pomchies, says the masks are made of high-quality swimsuit material. The masks are not medical-grade, but they do cover your nose and mouth.
Clark says they had fabric in their warehouse for the 37 other products they make, but three weeks ago, they shifted everything toward making masks.
"The payments weren't coming, and it was a lot of money. And I realized I needed to switch to do something to keep myself and my employees busy or I was going to go out of business. I've been scurrying to get the masks in and to help people, too," Clark said.
Pomchies is selling masks in packs of two for $8.95 on their website.