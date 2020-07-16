PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A Phoenix-based company is working with Arizona businesses to open safely by doing on-site COVID-19 testing for their employees. COVID Testing to You says it has worked with 30 businesses and tested about 1,000 people.
The COVID Testing to You team was at Swift Aviation in Phoenix Thursday morning. The company works with customers from all over the country.
“The safety of our employees, obvious, is our utmost concern,” Kevin Burdette, the vice president of Swift Aviation, said. “We want to make them comfortable, make sure they’re comfortable coming to work every day.”
COVID Testing to You’s on-site testing is done in a specific area at the businesses with which it works. The goal is to ensure that there are no undetected coronavirus infections among the staff.
“Our goal is to work with organizations that want to do multi-week testing,” COVID Testing to You spokeswoman Chandra Bonfiglio said. “We’re not a ‘one and done.’ One-and-done testing in your organization is a false sense of security.”
“We want to be able to take care of our community … and hoping that we’re getting people back to work, back to school,” she continued. “Hopefully, we’re part of the solution to making things better.”
The tests COVID Testing to You uses are approved by the Food and Drug Administration. The rapid test that they use involves a finger prick and gives results in about 5 minutes. The turnaround time for results of swab tests is usually within 3 to 4 business days, Bonfiglio said. Out-of-state labs process those samples.
“As businesses reopen, they must balance the desire to keep their employees and customers safe with the need to keep their doors open. That’s why testing is so critical,” said Dr. Reyes Topete, the medical director of COVID Testing to You. “By proactively and regularly testing for COVID-19, businesses can make better-informed decisions on their reopening plans and safety measures.”
