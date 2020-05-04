Phoenix COD gamer makes more than $100K a month during COVID-19

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Some are cashing out while sitting at home for hours. The gaming industry is booming during this pandemic, and those who stream their games for others to watch are thriving.

Some gamers are making six-figure salaries per month, and counting, as many people turn to their computers and screens to be entertained while staying home. One Phoenix gamer has seen his popularity and profits skyrocket over the past few months.

His name is Kristopher Lamberson, but his gaming name is "Swagg."

"I just started posting videos, and it started gaining traction," Lamberson said.

Lamberson, who is almost 24, started playing Call of Duty when he was 16, not realizing it would become a serious occupation.

"People love to watch other people play video games, which is kinda crazy," he said.

After nearly four years of posting content, this became his full-time job. His YouTube channel started taking off, with people watching his game highlights.

Now, he has nearly 1.4 million YouTube subscribers, and 420,000 followers on Twitch, which he just joined a few months ago. But with so many more people staying home, "Swagg" found himself streaming even more when the new Call of Duty game came out in March.

"I stayed up I think 24 hours, slept for five, played for 30 hours straight,"he said.

He even got messages on social media from celebrities wanting to play with him.

"There's been so many athletes who have wanted to play with me. Like I played with Devin Booker and a lot of other NBA players like that," Lamberson said.

He can't believe how much his fan base has grown, making over $100,000 last month alone with all the new views and subscribers. He said he's blessed the game set him up for unexpected success right from the comfort of his home.

"Swagg" recently held a charity streaming event and donated the money to Phoenix Children's Hospital during this pandemic.