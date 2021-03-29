PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A neighborhood program is helping those in some under-served communities get vaccinated.

Neighborhood Outreach Access to Health, or NOAH, was recently selected by the federal government to accelerate the rate of COVID-19 vaccinations in Maricopa County's underserved communities. "Now with the supply being guaranteed, that we're going to receive these vaccines, we're able to do more," said Katrina Morgan, COO of NOAH Clinic.

Their goal is to vaccinate more than 2,000 people a week.

The additional vaccine comes from the Health Resources and Services Administration, which also selected three other community health organizations in Maricopa County.

"Making sure that all people have access to the vaccine," Morgan said.

NOAH helps out a wide variety of people, including those in public housing, those experiencing homelessness, migrant workers, and people with limited English proficiency. "No matter who you are, we'll take care of you and we'll be able to give you the COVID vaccination and serve whatever else you need," Morgan said.

One of those who was getting vaccinated Monday was Danny Cabrera. "My personal motivation is, why not? Better safe than sorry," Cabrera said. "I do feel that more people that get vaccinated, it will kind of slow this down."

And that's the goal -- get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible to stop the spread, especially in places where people don't have as much access to healthcare. "Maybe they need a ride to our clinics, maybe they need a translator to fully understand all the instructions," said Amanda Andrei, a NOAH Clinic Physician Assistant. "So for us, reaching that population is really, really important."

"OAH is currently only offering the COVID-19 vaccine to existing patients. If you are one of those patients, you can call 480-882-4545 to schedule an appointment.