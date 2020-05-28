PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – As Valley businesses open their doors, you might be asking yourself if it's safe to be there. A Phoenix cleaning company is helping those businesses with precautions with a new disinfectant they said get rid of coronavirus germs in two minutes.

"We're somewhere between 10 times what we actually do," said Titan Commercial Cleaning Services' Marcus Escobedo. Cleaning companies like his are answering the call to make your favorite business a little safer.

For weeks, they've been cleaning anywhere from restaurants to movie theaters using a spray that's being called a coronavirus germ-killing disinfectant. "We have tested that it kills coronavirus in under two minutes," said Escobedo.

According to Escobedo, that is in comparison to the 15 minutes it takes Lysol to take out coronavirus. Escobedo said his business was among the first in Arizona to use the new spray.

Escobedo said he partnered up with two local businesses in North and South Carolina, one of them specializes in dust suppression, which allows any particles to be brought down to the surface, while the other company produces organic hospital-grade disinfectant.

"In combination, what you're spraying out, it allows it to go up into the vents which allows it to go airborne," said Escobedo. "It then goes on top of countertops, computers, and keyboards. It goes everywhere air would go, which is almost everywhere."

Escobedo said his cleaning methods and the chemicals they used all follow CDC guidelines. He said it's all in an effort to make sure businesses are safe and clean for customers to enter.