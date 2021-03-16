PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday afternoon to approve the reopening of the city's park outdoor amenities.
All members voted in favor of reopening after the city Parks and Recreation Department requested that they be reopened. Outdoor facilities and amenities will be reopened immediately, indoor rec centers will be reopened on March 22, and city pools and splash pads will reopen on Memorial Day.
Councilman Sal DiCiccio, who has been a big proponent of reopening parks, applauded the move.
"Best news for kids who have been locked out of schools, locked out of outdoor parks," DiCiccio tweeted. "This is the first step back to normal for all of us."
The city's parks remained open during the pandemic, but outdoor amenities and facilities such as playgrounds, sports courts, fitness equipment, athletic fields, and sports complexes were temporarily closed off in April 2020.
Then on Dec. 2, the City Council voted to cancel all athletic field reservations and tournaments at facilities by December 3. Additional closures included ramadas, picnic tables, fitness equipment, basketball, and volleyball courts and sports complexes.
The Parks and Recreation Department argued that due to the downward trend of the COVID-19 metrics, those outdoor amenities and activities be allowed to reopen.
"The COVID numbers are encouraging, and suggest that we are headed in the right direction," Mayor Kate Gallego said. "From the start, we've made data- and science-based decisions to ensure the safety and well-being of Phoenix residents. Today, with the decision to cautiously and carefully return to play, we are again following what the science is telling us. Yet, while we want our residents, especially children, to get out into the fresh air, we need to remember that the pandemic is not over. I encourage every individual to stay vigilant and take safety precautions including masks and physical distancing."
Park department officials organized guidelines for teams to return to play that organizations will be required to follow when they reserve athletic fields. The guidelines include spectator restrictions, information on oversight and compliance, and requirements to follow CDC recommended guidelines.
Since city parks tend to see large gatherings during Easter weekend, park officials have a plan in place to keep parks open but limit the number of people by closing parking lots and prohibiting grilling. People are still encouraged to walk or bike to their neighborhood parks and enjoy open park amenities over the holiday weekend.