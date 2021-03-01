PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Organized youth sports are still going strong in cities across the Valley, but not in Phoenix, and parents like Ryan McKay can't understand why.
McKay's son Willie plays club baseball, but he can't practice or play games on any Phoenix fields right now.
"You wear a mask, and as long as everyone is doing safe and appropriate things, I don't see there being a reason to keep the Phoenix fields closed any longer."
Back in November, the Phoenix City Council shut down youth sports because of skyrocketing COVID-19 numbers.
COVID cases are now on the decline, prompting a new push on social media to convince city leaders to let kids get back on the field again.
Rick Kelsey heads up the Arizona Soccer Association.
"Phoenix is the only city in Maricopa County, all the other cities are still playing," said Kelsey. "Fields are available, and each has different guidelines, different rules that we are all able to adhere to."
Kelsey is convinced that precautions like wearing masks, social distancing, and limiting the number of fans in the stands can be just as effective in Phoenix as they have been in other communities.
One of the challenges Phoenix parents have right now is having to drive their kids across town to a different park, where they're allowed to play.
City leaders have agreed to discuss the return of youth sports and possibly reopening of athletic fields at the Phoenix City Council meeting March 16.
"If the City of Phoenix can open up for the Phoenix Suns, they can open up for the kids," said Phoenix city Councilman Sal Diciccio. "It's just wrong what's happening to these kids right now. So it's my hope is that this opens and opens quickly, and puts kids back on the field."