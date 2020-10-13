PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix City Council voted unanimously to allocate $10.5 million from the federal coronavirus relief fund to help homeless and at-risk veterans.

"It's an amazing opportunity for U.S. Vets, but more importantly, for the U.S. Veterans that we serve," said Michelle Jameson, the executive director of U.S. Vets of Phoenix.

U.S. Vets is a nonprofit that helps veterans overcome any obstacles they may be facing, such as physical health, mental health, or substance abuse. They provide housing, counseling, and career development.

The one-time allocation will be used to open a new facility in downtown Phoenix and provide affordable housing.

"With Maricopa County right now it's so hard to find affordable housing and this will allow us to house an additional 50-70 veterans," Jameson said.

"At the end of the day, it's not for U.S. Vets, it's for our veterans. There's no veteran who should be sleeping on the street. When our veterans give their lives for us, we should do the same," Jameson said.

“This is the right move at the right time,” Mayor Kate Gallego said following the council decision. “Facilities located outside the city core will grow our ability to provide services in all parts of our city. By helping people stay in areas with which they’re familiar, they have a better shot at permanently emerging from homelessness.”