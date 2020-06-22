PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Dream City Church is the Phoenix church hosting a rally for Pres. Donald Trump Tuesday afternoon. But the church is facing some backlash over a video it recently posted to their social media pages.
The video claims church officials have found a way to pretty much wipe out most of COVID-19 with the help of an air purifying system. To be clear, this system has not been tested by the CDC.
The video has been making the rounds online. In the post, senior Pastor Luke Barnett and Brendon Zastro said, they have “installed these units and it kills 99.9% of COVID within 10 minutes." In the video, they go on to say, “When you come into our auditorium 99% of COVID is gone, killed, if it was even there in the first place.” The post has received hundreds of comments, questioning the scientific accuracy of their claims.
We reached out to emergency room Doctor Murtaza Akhter, who has been working with COVID-19 patients since the start of the pandemic. We asked for his take on the church's claims. "The thing with rallies, for example, is that people are really close to each other so even if they have a filtration system, if this person coughs on this person, that person is clearly going to get sick; there’s no way for that particle or whatever you call it to be filtered,” said Dr. Akhter.
Dream City Church has not responded to Arizona Family’s calls or emails.
“And to say something to your congregation… like you’re going to be completely safe when people are dying?" questioned said Dr. Akhter. "I mean, I’m on shift right now, I just stepped away for a minute, I literally see people coming in sick people who end up dying, is irresponsible.”
The EPA says while air purifiers can help reduce some airborne virus, it’s not enough to protect people from COVID-19.