PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - First Institutional Baptist Church in Phoenix is holding a COVID-19 vaccination drive this weekend aimed at those in the minority community who might be skeptical of vaccinations.
"We plan for the experience to result in more people from the underserved communities to feel more comfortable and safer about their future regarding this pandemic," said Chiquita Taylor, the executive director of FIBCO Family Services Inc, which the church runs.
Initially, the vaccine drive was set to deliver around 1,500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. But after the CDC and FDA's recommended pause, they'll be administering around 1,000 Moderna vaccine doses, with second appointments set for May.
Organizers say that they've had a few people cancel after the news of the J&J pause, but most people are still signed up and excited to receive the Moderna vaccine. Those behind the vaccination drive say they want to provide as much information as possible to the vaccine-skeptical to help ease their fears.
"One of the things we have available are experts who are willing to get on the phone," said FIBCO Family Services, Inc. Board Chair Ernie Urquhart. "We'll have experts here over the weekend who are willing to take you aside and say, 'Let me tell you more.'"
Registration is open now from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at (602) 385-3900 and on the days of the event. All adults are eligible to register and come to receive the vaccine. Drive-thru is not available. The vaccination drive will run from 8 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. Friday through Sunday.