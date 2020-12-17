PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Children's Hospital received more than $500,000 worth of Personal Protective Equipment for free.
Tempe company White Wolf Branding Solutions is donating 300,000 surgical masks and 145,000 KN95 masks to help care for patients during the pandemic.
"We were using about 30,000 surgical masks a week and roughly 800 N95 masks a week," said Susan O'Donnell from Phoenix Children's Hospital.
"We've got 240 kids inside the hospital right now as we are standing here and they need medical care and to receive medical care our healthcare workers need to be protected and wearing the right PPE," O'Donnell said. "Kids can't wait for medical treatment. We can't wait for the pandemic to end for the kids to receive the care they need and with that comes the need for PPE."
White Wolf Branding Solutions decided to donate to PCH due to the ongoing need for frontline workers to have the required equipment to do their jobs safely.
The donation will keep doctors, nurses and essential healthcare workers protected as they care for patients during the pandemic.
"Frontline workers put themselves at risk every single day for the children so it was an easy decision and there wasn't any other place we rather put these goods," said Josh Zimber, one of the managing partners at White Wolf.
"This is just a really incredible donation, so exciting, so generous. We are so grateful," O'Donnell said. "This donation's going to go a long way to make sure we can take care of those kids in this building."