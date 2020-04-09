PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix caterer says his SUV was stolen while he was making food for medical workers at Banner University Hospital. The robbery happened Wednesday, around 8 p.m.

Charles Blonkenfeld, who runs his catering company Blonkenfeld Creative LLC, was working in a shared commercial kitchen near 16th Street and Buckeye in Phoenix.

Blonkenfeld says this month, for every two meals people purchase, he's donating one meal to nurses, doctors, and other medical workers who are dealing with COVID-19.

His blue 2013 RAV-4 had been parked next to a loading bay as Blonkenfeld prepared to fill it with food to give to hospital staff. But when he walked out of the building, the vehicle wasn't there.

"I do the little cartoon thing, like 'Wha, what happened?' And I had to go back out and was like, 'Where's my car?'" Blonkenfeld said.

There's surveillance footage of the incident, but you can't see the suspect -- just the SUV driving away. Blonkenfeld says with the COVID-19 pandemic and all the uncertainty in the food service industry, this was just one more surreal event in his life.

"I’m watching everything like it’s a series on Netflix," Blonkenfeld said. "You know, everything. The news -- it’s like I’m watching a TV show. So, my car getting stolen? That’s just what happened in this episode, and I’m dying to see what happens in the next episode.”

Late Wednesday afternoon, Blonkenfeld provided an update. The SUV was found in Glendale, and he planned on picking it up.

He says he'll also continue cooking meals for front-line healthcare workers. "It feels good to do it!" Blonkenfeld said.

You can find more information about Blonkenfeld Creative LLC here.