PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There are thousands of memorable stories to dive into at the Changing Hands Bookstore on Camelback Road. And you'll also have to remember the signs you read walking in about wearing a mask and social distancing.
"We're really excited that vaccinations are much more open," said co-owner Cindy Dach. "We're proud of our state for making it available for so many people, but most have not been vaccinated yet."
According to the latest data from the state, about 17% of Arizonans are fully vaccinated. This week, Governor Doug Ducey rolled back COVID-19 restrictions in the state through an executive order. Businesses can now make their own policies when it comes to masks.
READ MORE: Gov. Ducey relaxes COVID-19 guidelines in Arizona
The owners of Changing Hands were quick to share a message with customers and staff, saying it will "continue to follow science and our collective conscience."
A word from @changinghands and @firstdraftbar. pic.twitter.com/VlE17d2uQV— Changing Hands Bookstore 📚 Buy local! (@changinghands) March 25, 2021
"The governor's announcement was incredibly sudden without much notice at all. And we wanted to make sure that suddenly, we weren't getting an onslaught of people coming in deciding what the announcement meant to them," Dach said.
Valley attorney Jonathan Fruitkin, with Radix Law, says that the announcement left some business owners confused. "The mask thing has become a cultural phenomenon in the last 24 hours where everybody is talking about it and making decisions," Fruitikin told Arizona's Family on Friday.
Frutkin says it's putting pressure on business owners to make decisions not necessarily based on science but also their stakeholders. There are strong opinions on both sides, he added. The ongoing question for a year now has been how much do businesses have to do in terms of safety, Frutkin said.
"So we still don't really have a lot of clarity about whether a business is liable if they aren't to taking reasonable steps to protect their customers or employees from the spread of COVID," he said.
Frutkin's big takeaway from this week: talk about policies before making a decision and make sure you have a dialogue with employees and customers.
If people don't want to wear masks, Dach says that's fine, and there are businesses and places they can go. But she asks folks to honor and respect the private businesses that are mandating masks.
While safety protocols are clear at Changing Hands, Dach says the publishing industry has had a really good year. Dach says people are reading a lot of books. The community has also been hugely supportive.
"We've had community members come down and feed my staff on really hard days," she said. Dach added that she thinks Arizonans want to keep local businesses.