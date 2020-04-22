PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- At Regal Cleaners in Phoenix, business has dropped off by 75%, and owner David Reddish has already tapped into his personal savings to keep the business running for another month.
"That means retirement is going to be put off for a while," he said. "True, independent small businesses are being left in the lurch."
Reddish applied for a forgivable loan through the Paycheck Protection Program on the first day it was available and his local banker told him he would likely receive the loan. The $349 billion fund was exhausted before Reddish's application was approved.
"It was really gutting for me. I went to bed Wednesday evening in a pretty good mood and with my spirits lifted thinking that I would have some help the next day only to find out that the funding had been fully depleted," he said. "I’m hopeful a second round of funding will be coming very soon and that I'll be hopefully near the front of that line."
Monday, the Senate agreed to pump an extra $310 billion into the Paycheck Protection Program. The funding is part of a sweeping package worth nearly half a trillion dollars that will also provide $75 billion to health care providers and $25 billion for expanded testing for COVID-19. The House is expected to vote on the plan Thursday.
"This latest coronavirus relief package delivers aid where it’s needed most," said Arizona Senator Martha McSally.
"We'll keep working across the aisle to get Arizona the support needed to save lives and livelihoods," Senator Kyrsten Sinema added.
President Donald Trump also touted the deal during a news conference Monday afternoon.
"My administration has worked aggressively with Congress to negotiate this critical $482 billion funding package," said President Trump. "I urge the House to pass the bill."
The latest round of help for small businesses came with a warning from the White House.
"We want to make sure this money is available to small businesses that need it, people who have invested their entire life savings," said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, adding big businesses who already received PPP funding should return the money.
It's unclear how far the additional dollars will stretch. Before funding ran out on the first round of PPP loans, 19,280 small businesses in Arizona were approved for the loans, totaling more than $4.8 billion, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Chris Camacho, the president of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council says the loans provided relief to only a small fraction of the state's 517,000 small businesses.
"It was paramount Congress came to an agreement to replenish funding for PPP," Camacho said. "We've talked with lending institutions throughout the region and it's estimated new capital will be allocated in two to four days once made available."
It is critical for businesses owners who apply for PPP loans to make sure their applications are accurate. According to GPEC, applicants who mistakenly request more money than they qualify for risk being moved to the back of the line. GPEC says it is also important to apply through one lender only. Multiple applications can slow the process for all banks and borrowers.