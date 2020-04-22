PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you’re in the market for weights, all that was left at C&S Sporting Goods in Phoenix on Wednesday was 120-pound dumbbells. “Once the gyms closed, it was just a mad rush for everything anybody in Arizona has in stock,” said store owner Chad Carpenter.

He sells, buys, and trades all kinds of fitness equipment like treadmills and elliptical machines. This time of year, it's usually baseball equipment that's flying off the shelves, but because everyone is staying home amid the coronavirus pandemic Carpenter says there have been long lines for things like bicycles and dumbbells. In some cases, people have waited outside for more than two hours, he said.

“I got a 21,000-pound order last Friday, and we were completely out again Saturday morning,” Carpenter said. “It's been cleared out since then.”

The weight racks are empty until a new shipment comes this week. There are only ten people allowed in the building at a time, including employees. And there’s hand sanitizer and gloves available for customers, Carpenter said. Staff is also regularly sanitizing the store.

North Phoenix gym helps Arizonans virtually work out from home Working out from home may look a little different but the important thing is to be active in some capacity.

If there's a silver lining in all of this, he said he has seen the best in his customers, and he hopes this will encourage them to slow down with family.

“People still seem to be patient and not pushing or getting upset, or anything,” Carpenter said. “So, I’m just really happy that Arizona seems to be working really well together to get through it together."

Because the store is overwhelmed with hundreds of calls per day, it is keeping the community posted on shipments via social media. There are also limits on what you can buy.