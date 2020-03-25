PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- It's not all bad news when it comes to the coronavirus. A lot of people are doing incredible things to help folks in need, like young Luke and Colin Feiler of Phoenix.
The third grader and fifth grader from Copper Canyon Elementary School are making dozens of cards for healthcare providers.
"We're writing like, be happy, smile and thank you," said Colin Feiler. "I'm writing notes and doing tons of pictures."
A few days ago the Phoenix brothers and their mother started making cards for doctors and nurses to let them know they're appreciated for helping patients confronted with the coronavirus.
"I want them to know that we're thankful for them, and really happy they are helping us through this," said Luke Feiler.
The boys made a few cards here and there, then mom created a Facebook page called, "Cards for Hospitals and Nursing Homes."
That's when things took off, with children across the country posting the cards they've made.
The response has been overwhelming with medical teams proudly displaying the colorful cards they've received.
People are also stopping by the Feilers' home to drop off cards, to be delivered to healthcare providers.
Unfortunately, some facilities won't accept the cards because of health concerns, so the Feilers are encouraging people to post what they've made and send them digitally.
Mom and dad say, if their kids can't be in class studying reading and math, a life lesson like this is a great alternative.
"I think this is a good way to get kids socially aware and send an uplifting message at the same time, to make sure they're aware of what's going on," said David Feiler. "Taking time to stay positive and say thanks to those that are on front lines battling this virus ."
The Feilers also have family members leading the healthcare effort in Tucson and Nogales.
For more details on how to get involved, visit the Facebook page.