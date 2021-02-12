PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Back in June, you may remember the cars lined up for hours in Maryvale as people waited to get a COVID-19 test.
"That was heart-wrenching back then," said Tomas Leon with Equality Health.
The Phoenix-based organization coordinated the testing. "We knew when the pandemic hit, based on our experience in working with underserved, diverse, vulnerable communities. They were going to be impacted disproportionately by the pandemic," Leon said.
Since then, the group has given out 13,000 coronavirus tests. Now Leon says the group is using the lessons from the testing sites to develop vaccine micro-pods in communities like south Phoenix.
"We'll probably make sure that they're stationary," Leon said. "That they are same time, same place. We may move some around based on need."
During a press conference on Friday, Dr. Cara Christ says the state is testing a vaccine portal in Spanish before it launches within the next few days. The micro-pod idea is in partnership with the state, and Dr. Christ says the goal is to set up five to ten locations to get the shots in the communities that need them.
"Some of them may be where the COVID-19 testing sites were," she said. "Some of them might be new. But what we've asked them [Equality Health] to do is target them all into highly vulnerable communities of color."
Dr. Christ says the micro-pods may be up and running in March.
Leon believes they need to continue to break down barriers with issues like transportation to get communities in with larger Hispanic populations the vaccine.
"They're working a lot of frontline, essential jobs, so they're in contact with a lot of people, and we need to make sure they are protected, and they get what they need, and they get vaccinated," Leon said.
Another key part of the process is education and community outreach, Leon said. Equality Health is also building a network of healthcare providers to administer the vaccine, who are bilingual, and already trusted in the community.