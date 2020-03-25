PHOENIX⁠ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Brooklyn Bedding, which is located in Phoenix, has been working with health care and government agencies to help make hospital beds during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a news release from Brooklyn Bedding, here are some features and benefits that will come with the beds:

A proprietary vinyl cover with creased corner seals to resist liquid permeability

Dual comfort and support foam layers, including a Tri-Zone convoluted core

CertiPUR-US certified foams for patient health and safety

California Prop 60 compliant materials

Standard as well as non-standard sizes to accommodate all types of bed frames

On-demand production to alleviate excess inventory

Roll pack processing that allows for bed-in-a-box delivery direct to hospitals and government agencies in need

Brooklyn Bedding made this technology about 16 years ago after Knight-Swift Transportation reached out to them in hopes of using the mattresses to soak up diesel fuel spills in crisis situations and mitigate an environmental hazard. Each mattress could absorb up to 60 gallons of fuel.

Brooklyn Bedding said it can make mattresses to almost any specifications.