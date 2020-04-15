SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix-based senior care organization went into their supplies to help out those medical workers on the front lines.

On Tuesday, Urgent Home Care donated medical gloves, a few brand-new wheelchairs and other supplies to doctors and nurses at HonorHealth. Four vans pulled up to the Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center, and workers then unloaded box after box of items. There were 24 cases of gloves with 20, 100-packs of gloves inside each case.

"There's such a shortage nationwide. Any type of supplies that we can get externally through the public is just really critical in our ability to provide appropriate care to our community," said Bob Mantell with HonorHealth.

Urgent Home Care said they wanted to do their part to provide personal protective equipment for health care workers.

"We just want to do our part in this destitute moment to get through this together," said Cynthia Washington with Urgent Home Care.

HonorHealth is always accepting donations for supplies for healthcare workers. Those looking to donate can email them at covid19supplies@honorhealth.com, call them at 480-587-6600 or visit their website for more information. Urgent Home Care is also hiring. No experience is necessary.