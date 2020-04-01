PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix barbershop is switching up its routine to offer house calls so that its clients don't have to leave their homes.

"I know my barbers need to work; they need to survive. We all have children. I mean we're all in this together, right? The whole world's in it," said Rony Yagudeaev, the owner of Uptown Barbershop. "I want to find a solution for my guys and I think going mobile, where we come to you, would really help."

Yagudeaev said business has been getting slower and slower with new orders from the governor, even though salons and barbershops are considered essential businesses and are allowed to remain open.

He wants to offer house calls to his clients and anyone who wants a haircut. They'll show up with a chair and all of the equipment, and they'll set up right in your backyard.

"All our tools will be disinfected, we'll have the gloves on, we'll have sprays that we use on the chairs," Yagudeaev explained. "The chair's disinfected, our clippers are disinfected, our hands are disinfected. We're going to wear bandannas as mouth guards. We can't find any face masks anywhere so we're going to do our best."

There will be a service fee for the house call on top of the haircut cost itself. The fee can be split between customers if they want to invite a family member or neighbor for a haircut. The proceeds from the service fee will go directly to the barbers.

"I'm not trying to get rich off this, I'm trying to come up with a way for my guys. I have 24 full time barbers who need income, this is my way of keeping them afloat."

If you want to book a home appointment, you can go to their website or call the owner directly at 602-503-0595.