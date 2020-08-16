PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For Jeremiah Gratza, time is simply running out before he is forced to close his bar for good. He owns Thunderbird Lounge in Phoenix and is among many Arizona business owners hoping the state allows them to reopen soon.
"I am a small business owner. I took a loan against my house. I cashed out my 401K, and I cleaned out my savings to open this," said Gratza.
On Saturday, all EoS Fitness locations and Training for Warriors - Estrella reopened with state approval. Ninety-five bars that serve food, 89 gyms and five movie theaters have also submitted proposals to reopen and are waiting on a decision from the state health department.
"We spent thousands on PPE. We bought mobile hand sanitizer stations, we bought masks, we bought gloves," said Gratza.
Thunderbird Lounge also has a food permit. Gratza believes it is safe enough to reopen because there is an outside courtyard where people can social distance and a service window to limit contact between servers and patrons.
When asked how businesses could reopen before fully meeting the state's health benchmarks, an AZDHS spokesperson told Arizona's Family, "In addition to providing benchmarks to guide the safe reopening of certain businesses that include gyms, the state has provided a way for businesses to reopen sooner if they submit plans that follow even more stringent safety practices than will be required for those reopening when transmission benchmarks reach the moderate phase."