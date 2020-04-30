PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A downtown Phoenix bar owner is projecting an image honoring healthcare workers and messages, poking fun at those who hoarded up on toilet paper and disinfectant on the side of the Marriott Hotel on Jefferson Street.

"We really wanted to find a way to support our first responders and medical professionals," said Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour's owner Ross Simon.

Simon isn't serving specialty cocktails as their doors are temporarily closed. Instead, the Scotland native decided to create something else using a high-tech projector from his apartment and shooting an image and messages onto the side of the Marriott Hotel. It shows a nurse flexing like the iconic Rosie The Riveter.

"It's always good to encapsulate that image, knowing in the back of your mind that someone is looking after you," said Simon.

He also included messages echoed by doctors in hopes he said that you'll take their advice.

"I'm not going to get a check-up by my car mechanic, am I? No, I'm going to take the advice of doctors," said Simon.

And lastly, Simon wanted to poke fun at the people who may have went overboard, stocking up on toilet paper and disinfectant with messages that read, "You can't eat toilet paper" and, "Don't drink bleach."

"You know, we don't want to take ourselves so seriously," said Simon. "It's kind of reinforcing a calmer level-headed approach of the whole situation."

Simon hopes you see this projection and smile and remember that everything will be OK.

"Phoenix was here before and Phoenix will be here after," said Simon.