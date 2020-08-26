PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- It's a great reminder to "mask up!" Phoenix artist Gabriella Saavedra has sewn and given out hundreds of face masks to her community. but now she has taken it a bit further. She created one big mask to put on the "Garfield Rising" sculpture outside Garfield Elementary School, to remind people about the importance of wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A crew from the Phoenix Fire Department Station 8 even showed up to help put the mask on the bird. "I hope it inspires people to not just wear a mask to keep our community safe but also to help one another and help out their neighbors," she said.
Saavedra is still holding her free mask drive. You can get more information or request a mask HERE.