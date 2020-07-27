PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For Phoenix-based artist, Patricia Sannit, art is a form of healing. It is also her livelihood, and times are proving to be challenging.
Sannit mostly creates sculptures and large art installations. She said the virus halted two of her shows, and business just isn't the same.
"It is not just obviously the lack of people seeing your show; it is also the financial implication of people not buying your work because they haven't seen it," said Sannit.
Sannit is not alone in her struggles. The City of Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture allocated $2.6 million in coronavirus relief funding to help the Phoenix arts community. According to the City, 272 artists and 68 non-profit arts organizations received grants.
"That grant allowed me to hire back my studio assistant one day a week anyway, which is great for her and great for me," said Sannit.
Sannit is now pivoting and updating her website to sell her artwork. She is also turning her studio into an exhibit space. Sannit is hoping to channel these times of uncertainty into her work.
"I am hoping I have an amazing body of work that comes out of this that I felt really did say everything that I wanted to say and communicated my deepest hopes and expectations that we will be better after this," said Sannit.
The City of Scottsdale approved $1.5 million from the City's CARES Act Funding to help struggling artists and art non-profits. They are accepting grant applications until August 3rd. For more information on how to apply, click here.