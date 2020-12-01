PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley woman says she tested positive for COVID-19 twice--the first time was six months ago, and now she has the virus again. This time, she says, the symptoms are even worse.
"I don't want it a third time, that's for sure," said Alysha Ross.
Ross took a COVID-19 test in May in preparation for a surgery. To her surprise, the test came back positive, and four days later, her symptoms developed. She said she had terrible body aches, headaches, and lost her sense of smell. When those same symptoms came back in late November, it seemed all too familiar. She tested positive again.
"I knew, especially when I lost my sense of smell because that has never happened to me in my life. But the body aches, those were familiar for sure, so I had a pretty good idea I had it," Ross said.
She says this time; the symptoms are a bit worse.
"I think the worst part about it is the body aches, like with both times. It's been worse this time, but both times I haven't been able to hold my phone or hold my water or stand for very long," Ross explained. "It's not like the flu where it's just a day or two, it's like a week and a half with that, and you can't get out of bed, and it's a pain, and once you think you're starting to feel better, you get a different symptom."
Dr. Paul Lynch, of Arizona Pain, says that reinfections of the virus are rare, but definitely possible.
"Reinfection is a real thing. However, there's a lot of grey in trying to figure out what's really reinfection, what is a persistent infection that never got better, and what was a false positive the first time, and what was a false positive the second time," explained Dr. Lynch. "The CDC has actually released what they call a gold standard for tracking reinfections, and so the gold standard is you need both specimens so you send both of them to a lab where we can do sequencing. What we find with COVID--and this is going to blow your mind--the virus mutates about every 15 days. If we can DNA sequence her exact specimen from 6 months ago and her exact specimen today, you can see if there's changes, and that would prove she had it once, it changed, and she got it again. Because the version of the virus we're getting today is not the same version we got six months ago."
Dr. Lynch says that less than 10% of people truly get the virus a second time so far. However, it is possible that there is not a strong antibody response in one person, and therefore they are susceptible to getting it again.
"Reinfection is a possibility, but it is rare. I wouldn't make a whole lot of decisions based on the fact that you might get re-infected, but if you go on the CDC website and read what it says, it says even if you've got it, you should still wear a mask because you could A) get it again or you can catch it and pass it on to someone else and not know," Dr. Lynch said. "We're looking at reinfections because it affects how we do vaccinations, you know, we shouldn't just walk around without a mask on because you've got it until we get more data. The concept of reinfection out there is something we should all be aware of."
Ross says that even though she continued to wear a mask and wash her hands diligently after already having the virus, she still let her guard down a little bit and urges others not to do the same.
"I am pretty safe, I take a lot of precautions for sure, but I can say that maybe just a tiny bit my guard was down, 'I'm good I already had it.' Even though it's been six months, I didn't think it could happen to me again; what are the odds?" Ross explained. "If I could tell anybody anything, I think it would be just to keep staying safe, wear a mask, use hand sanitizer, wash your hands, social distance, and listen to what everyone is saying. You never know what kind of symptoms you're going to get, you never know how bad it's going to be, and you never know who you're going to pass it onto."
Dr. Lynch says that now more than never, we need to double down on wearing masks, washing our hands, and social distancing. He also encourages everyone to get tested often.