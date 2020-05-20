PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – To go or not to go back to work, some people are choosing not to go back because they say they're scared of catching coronavirus but some businesses believe it's because of the amount of money they're getting from unemployment checks.
Donna Wilsenack struggled with her health this past spring, she never felt sicker but tested negative for COVID-19 in February. A month after that, she was laid off from a job she loved when the restaurant she worked at closed down.To make matters even worse, she had a seizure in April.
"This is all weird, the fact that this is all playing out yea I'm scared," Wilsenack said. Wilsenack is receiving unemployment benefits from the state on top of $600 dollars weekly from the federal CARES act. She said it's the same amount of money she would be making at her job and she would return there if it was open because she trusts them with her health.
Now, she's afraid to start a new job in the midst of a pandemic.
"My concern is, 'we don't know' we're making a lot of assumptions, it looks like this coronavirus but what if we get something and we never get rid of it," said Wilsenack. Wilsenack reached out to us after we aired a story about Times Square Italian Restaurant, the owner, Paullette Cano said her furloughed employees told her they don't want to come back to work because they make more money from unemployment benefits then they do working for her.
"They're getting $840 dollars a week, which puts them at $22 dollars an hour," said Cano. Cano said she will report names of people who refused work.
A spokesperson with the Department of Economic Security said you can refuse work and still receive benefits, if there is a 'good cause'. According to the federal CARES act, it can be a number of reasons including living with someone who's considered high-risk for serious illness. "I don't want to get sick and I don't want to get others sick," said Wilsenack. Wilsenack hopes her restaurant re-opens so she can go back to work, if it doesn't, she said she will only look at restaurants that follow CDC guidelines. "Erring on the side of caution, I think when you're dealing with people's lives you need to do that," said Wilsenack.