TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Shannon Parys is still grieving the death of her 75-year-old father, Bill O'Brien, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 back in April. Parys believes he contracted the virus in Westchester Senior Living in Tempe and would still be alive if the facility took more precautions.
"Why weren't they wearing any protective equipment? They weren't wearing masks. Every time I would see my dad, nobody had any gloves on, nobody had masks," said Parys.
Parys is now taking legal action. She said she is in the process of filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the facility. Arizona's Family reached out to Westchester Senior Living for a response on Thursday but haven't heard back.
Parys hopes to create policy change across the state. She is the part of the nation-wide group, "Voices for Seniors," that advocates for those who died from the virus after living in long-term care facilities.
"If you do have a loved one in any of these long term care facilities, we need to all stand together and fight for our loved ones," said Parys.
She is still pushing for the state to publicly report COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities. She would also like to see more oversight. For now, Parys said she finds healing in connecting with others who share the same pain.
"Please, don't feel like you are in this alone, we have this group as support, and all of us are really trying to make a difference," said Parys.
For more information on "Voices for Seniors," click here.