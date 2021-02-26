PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Right now, Arizonans 65 and older are eligible to get vaccinated but transportation to the shot may be an issue. A local company is changing that by offering people rides but the demand is overwhelming.
Now, it needs more drivers.
“All they’re thinking about is, ‘I’m about to get my shot, I’m about to get my shot,’” said volunteer driver Steve Agboola.
Ever since the vaccine rollout, Agboola has been helping seniors navigate the milestone all from his driver’s seat, taking them to and from their vaccine appointments free of charge.
“It’s actually pretty fun. When you start to talk to someone who is 90 the kind of stories they tell, you can’t replace that with something else,” said Agboola.
He volunteers for Freshstart, a staffing agency that is also now been offering vaccination registration assistance.
“The flood gates opened,” said Liz Agboola.
His sister, Liz Agboola, who runs the organization, says they’ve been trying to keep up, but there are just too many people.
“We had about 400 or so request for assistance, transportation,” said Liz.
Now they desperately need volunteers, mostly drivers.
“Someone who is patient, some of our folks they need help walking to the car,” said Liz.
“We don’t want donation; we want people who will physically take a ride here and there. That’s it,” added Liz.
They’re looking for people with an hour or so to spare, once or twice a week, along with a healthy sense of humor.
“Twenty-minute drive joking around. He made fun of my car. It was just a fun conversation,” said Steve.
People who are interested visit Freshstart’s website by clicking here and fill out a volunteer form.