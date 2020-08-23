PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Fears are mounting for some Valley charter school teachers ahead of students returning to the classroom Monday.

One teacher with Legacy Traditional Schools spoke anonymously with Arizona's Family. She painted a heartbreaking picture of just how overwhelmed some of them are feeling.

"You can walk through the campus, you can open a classroom door, and you can see a teacher crying. You can see a teacher yelling, you can see a teacher that is so upset," said the teacher.

Arizona teachers may consider walkout if forced to return to campus amid pandemic Gov. Doug Ducey pushed back in-person instruction to August 17, but some feel that’s still too soon to be on campus with students.

Legacy Traditional Schools is a public charter school system with campuses across the state. Families have the option of sending their children back to in-person learning starting this week. However, some Legacy teachers said the schools aren't prepared. They are being told they have to teach both in-person and online classes. Now, some have decided to protest on the first day back.

"The pleas were ignored. The concerns were completely ignored. Teachers have decided to go forward with the walkout because there was no resolution,"the teacher said.

She said teachers just got cleaning supplies for their classrooms on Friday. Another big concern is growing class sizes and fears students won't be able to social distance.

"At this time, we are being told that they are continuing to enroll until they are at max. At our campus, they are putting that max at 33," she said.

Legacy Traditional Schools sent Arizona's Family this statement:

Legacy Traditional Schools has worked extensively to develop a comprehensive COVID-19 mitigation plan that we believe will allow our students and teachers to return to the classroom safely. This plan includes universal face-covering requirements for students, teachers and staff members; social distancing; enhanced sanitation protocols and other safeguards. Notably, parents will retain the option to continue remote learning for their children, if they choose. The decision to provide a choice between in-person or remote learning was made in response to overwhelming demand from Legacy families – many of whom have expressed their preference for in-person instruction or say they are simply unable to continue with remote learning due to employment constraints or other challenges. Additionally, our teachers will be facilitating learning for in-person and online students. This will allow for fewer students in the classroom and greater physical distancing. While we are confident this approach is the best option for students and teachers alike, we know that there will be a transition period. As we’ve expressed to our teachers, we’re committed to the continuous improvement of our instructional offerings while maintaining the health and safety of our schools.

A spokesperson also added that there's not a specific cap for students in a classroom, but desks are being spaced appropriately.

The teacher we spoke with said many of her colleagues have already resigned. She hopes their action on Monday sparks major changes.

"I think that teachers are going to be stressed out. I think that we are going to still see teachers crying at the end of the day. There is not support where support is needed," she said.