PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Fifty surgical masks and 100 pairs of gloves are just a few of the things included in personal protective equipment starter kits that will be given to more than 1,400 school nurses in Maricopa County.
“As the name starter kit implies, this is just enough items of PPE to get schools initially prepared for the start of the year,” said Richard Rowley, the director of the Maricopa County Department of Emergency Management, at a press conference on Wednesday.
What happens when face shields and gowns run out? As school districts across Arizona make their own back-to-school plans, that also includes distributing personal protective equipment on campus.
“It’s a little bit late. It’s better than nothing,” said Ralph Quintana, the president of the Arizona Federation of Teachers. “And then there’s also still plenty of districts that didn’t get the first CARES Act grant so they don’t have, this isn’t going to be enough.”
Quintana is also a seventh-grade teacher at Bicentennial North School. His district is providing masks to teachers and students. While Quintana applauds the Glendale Elementary School District for what it’s done despite the lack of funds, he worries about what happens when they run out of personal protective equipment.
Providing teachers and students masks depends on how much money each district has to spend, Quintana says. Not every school has access to federal funding, he added. He’s afraid that the lack of money for personal protective equipment in poor, rural districts will drive away teachers who don’t feel safe because they have a higher risk for COVID-19 complications and are close to retirement.
“We’re in a teacher shortage. We can’t afford to be losing more of our experienced teachers right now, especially in our struggling districts,” Quintana said.
Teachers are used to buying their own supplies and Quintana said he considered buying a no-contact thermometer for his own classroom. The high-quality ones are up to $80 on Amazon, he said. His district could not afford to buy one for every educator. While money may be an issue for schools, so is supply.
“Every district is not only competing with every other district in Arizona, they are competing nationally to purchase the items,” said Joe Thomas, the president of the Arizona Education Association. “And they’re competing not only against school districts, they’re competing against hospitals and clinics.”
Thomas says the CARES Act funding is distributed on a per-pupil basis, and he hopes another federal relief act will help. While personal protective equipment is going to be an important component in the safety of classrooms, Thomas says we all need to understand our role in the community and properly using personal protective equipment every day.
"We need to mask up. We need to wash our hands and we need to be socially distant," Thomas said. "That’s the formula for reopening our schools when the spread of this virus is diminished."
Quintana thinks Gov. Doug Ducey needs to divert more state money to schools for personal protective equipment. Arizona’s Family reached out to the governor’s office, which provided the following statement:
“We continue to work closely with Superintendent Hoffman's office, superintendents around the state, education leaders and the legislature on a plan to provide schools more certainty. We are listening to members of the education community. The safety of our students, staff and educators is our top priority. Our goal is ensuring parents have options and schools have stability as well as the resources they need, while giving schools the tools and guidance they need to make data-informed decisions. More details to come.”