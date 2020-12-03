CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) --Restaurant owners across the state hope measures announced by Gov. Doug Ducey may help them stay afloat throughout the pandemic. The latest executive order complements programs already implemented in cities across the Valley.

Gov. Ducey announces free COVID-19 vaccine, outdoor dining funding During Wednesday's news conference, Gov. Ducey gave an update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution, and announced more money will be going to support Arizona hospitals and restaurants.

Mahfam Moeeni-Alarcon opened her new deck at Mingle + Graze this week. Hers is one of five Chandler businesses that were able to expand into parking lots and streets, thanks to a pandemic-era program in the City of Chandler called "On the Street."

The restaurant, known for cheese boards and other entrees, spent almost $16,000 on the deck. "That's an investment we had to make," says Moeeni-Alarcon.

The governor's latest executive order helps restaurants overcome another challenge when expanding outdoor dining. The order directs the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control to approve applicants with temporary extensions that are "noncontiguous." Restaurants that submitted plans for patios and were approved through city programs, but not by the state liquor department, may now get the green light.

Moeeni-Alarcon hopes another measure will provide relief. The state has dedicated $1 million to help restaurants build and furnish their patios. With each applicant having the ability to apply for up to $10,000, the grant may only help a small number of Arizona businesses. Moeeni-Alarcon will apply for the grant first thing Monday. "We used the money that was going to help us during the pandemic to keep our lights on, but we used it on this [deck]," says Moeeni-Alarcon. "It was a risk we had to take."

She's hoping for a busy and safe weekend serving patrons outside. "Continue supporting small businesses right now," says Moeeni-Alarcon. "I see that, and I hear that, and I know they're doing that and to just continue."