GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Restaurants across the Valley want customers to go to them for more than just food orders.
Last week, Gov. Doug Ducey waived restrictions on alcohol delivery and takeout. Andy LiButti and Peggy Young are the owners of Booty’s Wings, Burgers and Beer. They have three locations across the west Valley. The newest just opened in Goodyear less than a year ago. With restaurants restricted to takeout only, they had to cut hours for their nearly 100 employees. But now, thanks to the state’s waiver on alcohol restrictions, they can legally sell their beer, wine and mixed drinks to go.
“Oh my gosh it is very different. We've gone to, 'You’re never allowed to ever step foot outside the door with alcohol' to 'now we are encouraging it,'” said Young.
“If you like Tito’s and cranberry, you can get a big one to go and we will seal it up,” said LiButti.
With 40% of their sales being alcohol, they are hoping people will start coming to them for their libations while avoiding long lines at the grocery stores.
“The liquor is fine, but the beer has a shelf life,” said LiButti.
“You can get a six-pack of domestic for $7, anything premium $10. We will even go as far as mix and matching,” said LiButti.
Booty’s has nearly 100 employees between their three restaurants.
“Our regulars that come into our Surprise location, Buckeye location or even here, I get a little emotional but they’re here to support us,” said LiButti.
Booty’s is open every day of the week from 4-7 p.m.