CHANDLER (3TV/CBS 5) – Cities and counties are requiring face coverings. The experts said there is a growing body of work that points to mask usage as one of the key ways to slow the spread of coronavirus.

"I actually think they took too long to require them," said Nancy Pennington, who was shopping in Tempe when Arizona's Family spoke to her.

But some people are not on board.

"I think it's foolish," said Bill, who we caught up within Chandler.

Bill called the face-covering requirement in Chandler a government overreach.

"The government is already telling us we have to do stuff that we shouldn't have to do," said Bill.

We also asked Bill how he felt about spreading the virus symptomatically. "If we keep holding out and holding out, it's going to be out there forever. We need to get it out and get it over with," he said.

In Tempe, an Arizona city that also has the face-covering requirement, Tempe has the same face-covering requirement, Pennington had a different opinion than Bill.

"We all need to think about each other," said Pennington. "This pandemic should teach us to take care of each other."

Some businesses, like Good Time Charli's, said they aren't going to police their customers.

"It's difficult as an owner, especially as an empathetic owner, cause I see both sides," said Good Time Charli's owner Charli Hopewell.

Hopewell said her staff tried to enforce face masks but customers harassed her employees. "My servers have been cussed at. One person spit on the ground and cussed at one of my servers," said Hopewell.

Hopewell said her staff will be masked-up, and she will encourage people to wear them but will no longer police it.

"I'm not a police officer. I did not sign up to do that. And I feel if that is what the requirement is, then they should provide us [with] what we need," said Hopewell. She said she will not kick people out for not wearing a mask because she's afraid her business will go under.

Hundreds of doctors across the state sent open letters to Gov. Doug Ducey this week, urging a statewide mask mandate. They said there is also a growing body of work that points to mask usage as one of the key ways to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego has also been outspoken about masking up. "Wearing a mask is a simple step to slow the spread. Public officials say it'll work," she said.