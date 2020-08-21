PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix-area organization helping seniors deal with loneliness during the coronavirus pandemic also helps keep their bellies full.

The Area Agency on Aging is delivering food boxes for free to people over 60 years old. It's called Operation Hope, which stands for Helping Older People Eat. It came out of necessity once everything started shutting down back in March because of the pandemic. Grocery store shelves were left bare.

"Seniors got scared. They were afraid to go to the grocery store and if they went there, there were lines, shelves empty, so they started calling us for help," said Mary Lynn Kasunic, president and CEO of Area Agency on Aging.

Suddenly, AAA had a lot more people to serve.

"We usually get 250 calls a day. Now 1,200 calls. People are looking for food, so we quickly went into action," said Kasunic.

AAA partnered with St. Mary's Food Bank and Grand Avenue Produce to get seniors all the essentials.

"We put together these cloth bags that have eggs and cheese, bread and fruits, vegetables," said Kasunic. "They get the food box, they get a food bag and if they request it, five rolls of toilet paper, six bottles of water and a gallon of bleach.

About 10 volunteers drop off the goods to 25 to 45 seniors each day.

"So far, we have served almost 3,000 of these individuals. We've taken out 3,000 of these baskets," said Kasunic.

"It's just another example of something good during the pandemic. Thanks to the volunteers, thousands of Arizonans aren't going hungry during the pandemic.