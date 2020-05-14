PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- During a sold-out show, about 300 people can pack in to The Rebel Lounge in Phoenix. But this particular Thursday afternoon in May, it's just Stephen Chilton. Along with many others in the music industry, he's scrambling to figure out what's next.
"We might be looking at zero revenue for 12 months," he said. "I don't know how any business survives zero revenue for 12 months."
Chilton is the owner of the lounge and Psyko Steve Presents. The last time a band played in front of a live audience at the venue was March 14. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, so much has changed, and more than 50 shows had to be canceled. Chilton says you may not be able to catch live music there until next year.
"Until artists want to tour again, it doesn't matter if we're allowed to be open or we're not," Chilton said. "Because until artists feel safe touring, until managers feel safe putting their artists on the road, until people feel safe to go to mass gatherings -- we're going to be closed until then."
While restaurants and bars start to reopen, it's not the same for music venues. Chilton books shows months in advance, they have to be promoted, and they rely on other cities. "If they can't play in L.A. and Texas, it doesn't matter if they're allowed to in Phoenix because they can't make the economics of a tour work," he said.
Chilton is now the vice president of a new organization called the "National Independent Venue Association." It's #SaveOurStages campaign has even gotten the attention of stars like Bonnie Raitt. The group is contacting lawmakers so smaller, local venues can get help in a future stimulus bill and put furloughed employees back to work.
"Ninety-percent of our members said they can't last 6 months and we might be looking at 12 or 18 months," Chilton said.
Chilton says there are about 25 or 30 places that are part of NIVA in Arizona, including the Celebrity Theater, Crescent Ballroom and the Rialto Theater in Tucson. He believes they are important because that's where most big stars, like Taylor Swift and U2, got their start.
"All of those acts wouldn't exist it it wasn't for the small venues and clubs they came out of," Chilton said.