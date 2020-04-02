PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With so much extra free time now spent at home, why not try to learn something new? Lee's ATA Martial Arts is offering free virtual karate lessons during this time.
Coronavirus shutdowns and social distancing have changed the landscape of learning karate from an in-person technique to right to your computer screens.
“Simply saying, I couldn’t imagine this happening and we not having all of this technology,” Lee's ATA Martial Arts owner Michelle Landgren-Lee said.
Landgren-Lee owns numerous karate facilities across the Valley and has moved her martial arts to be online because of COVID-19.
“I had never 'Zoomed' much until about two weeks ago," Landgren-Lee said. "I never thought that I could teach martial arts through a computer and not live with a person."
Some of martial arts can’t be taught through an online platform but working on staying in shape and technique are some of the skills that can be taught.
“They have to be physically fit and they have to be learning the techniques, but we are looking forward to some of the things like sparring because I can't virtually fight you," Landgren-Lee said.
With so much free time, there’s no better time to try something new.
“A lot of people have said I’ve always wanted to do martial arts but I’m too old or I’m too broken but if you get to start in your own home and get some of the kinks out," Landgren-Lee said. "You might feel more comfortable to step on the mat."
For more information, visit http://leesatamember.com/.