PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Around two dozen people in the Valley have undergone a COVID-19 treatment called extracorporeal membrane oxygenation or ECMO.
ECMO is essentially an artificial lung that can be used to help support a patient while their lungs recover. Only the sickest of the sick get ECMO treatment. It's seen as a last resort.
"What that device does is it allows you to take somebody's blood out of their system. It goes to the machine and allows the machine to oxygenate the blood, and then it returns it back to the person or body allows the lung diseased with COVID to heal and recover," said Dr. Chirag Patel, a thoracic surgeon at Chandler Regional and St. Joseph's Norton Thoracic Institute.
Ryan Parker, 39, from the Valley, caught COVID-19 in July and ended up on ECMO.
"I got it really bad and I have no co-morbidities, no reason whatsoever to have gotten as sick as I did. And so there's no predicting. This virus doesn't have favorites. This virus can attack anybody anytime in different ways," Parker said.
Parker spent nearly three months on ECMO. Doctors say without it, he would have died.
"My lungs were so sick. ECMO gave my lungs a break, and an opportunity to heal. And so, I'm so grateful for that technology," Parker said. "It's life saving for sure. It's kind of like an artificial lung. And it allowed me to live. Honestly, I don't think I would have made it without it."
Worldwide the success rate of ECMO is about 51%. But at St. Joseph's in Phoenix, the success rate is around 71%. Doctors say the success rate in Phoenix is higher because of which patients are selected to undergo the treatment and staff's attention to detail.