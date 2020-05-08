PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Due to COVID-19, malls were forced to close to the public to prevent the spread of the virus while trying to clean up and sanitize their facilities. Malls and stores are starting to reopen to the public in phases and restaurants are mostly reopening for takeout only starting Friday.

Here is a list of dates per mall:

Biltmore Fashion Park:

May 8 - Arhaus, The Chotherie, DaVinci Luxe, Pottery Barn, Williams Sonoma, and Woods and Whites. Retail to go/curbside pick up - Chico's Citirine Natural Beauty Bar, Cornelia Park, Evereve, Hyge Park Jewelers, Macy's, Ralph Lauren, Saks Fifth Avenue and Sephora

May 11 for dine-in - Breakfast Club, California Pizza Kitchen, Capital Grille, Seasons 52

May 13 for dine-in - True Food Kitchen

Desert Ridge

May 8 - Breakfast Kitchen Bar (takeout only), Hall of Frames, Panda Express (takeout only), Sharetea (takeout only), Sandbar Mexican Grill (takeout only), Soap Des Jour (curbside only), Thirsty Lion (takeout only), T-Mobile and Ulta Beauty (curbside only).

May 11 - As You Wish, Islands (in-restaurant dining), Kohl's, and Flower Child (in-restaurant dining)

May 14 - Thirsty Lion (in-restaurant dining)

May 18 - Macaroni Grill (in-restaurant dining)

San Tan Village

May 8 - American Eagle, AT&T, Aveda Experience Center, Bike Masters, Buckle, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Drybar

May 12 - One Medical, Puppies 'N Love, Quick Smiles, Sleep Number, Team Orthodontics & AZPerio, Tempur-Pedic, Tommy Guns Barbershop, Total Wine & More, and Verizon

Tempe Marketplace

May 8 - Arizona Hair Co., 7 Day Nail Spa, European Wax Center, Divaz Boutique

May 11 - Buckle, RoadRunner Sports, Bar Louie (in-restaurant dining), Smashburger (in-restaurant dining), As You Wish, Lucille's Smokehouse Bar-B-Que (in-restaurant dining)

May 12 - Mojo Yogurt

Simon Property Group that includes Phoenix Premium Outlets in Chandler and Tucson Premium Outlets opens Friday. Arizona Mills in Tempe reopens May 16.

Here are some things to expect when malls, stores and more start to reopen:

Employee screening: All employees will be required to screen themselves at home. Anyone with a temperature over 100.4 degrees or have flu-like symptoms will be required to stay home.

Social distancing: Property management will make sure there is one person per 50 square feet of space. Keep six feet social distancing and do not travel in groups.

Closure of high-interaction areas: Play areas, stroller and valet stations and drinking fountains will be closed.

Coordinated Traffic Flow: Signage and floor decals to encourage better traffic flow.

Business hours: Will be adjusted - opening later and closing earlier in most cases.