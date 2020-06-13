PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Coronavirus numbers in Arizona are painting a stark reality. The fight against COVID-19 is no where near over. As of June 12, COVID-19 hospital patients using inpatient beds, ventilators and ICU beds are the highest they have ever been in the state.

"In the past month, we have picked up our pace, and I know other hospitals have too," said Valley hospital ICU doctor Sandra Till.

Gov. Doug Ducey reassured Arizonans on Thursday that hospitals are prepared for more patients.

"We have the available bed capacity, and surge plans are in place," said Ducey.

Yet, Till, is concerned. Till said quality of care will suffer if hospitals go into surge plans. Nurses and doctors, who are already working overtime, will take on more patients. Hospitals will have to bring in additional healthcare workers who might not be trained in critical care.

"So, the COVID patients and any other critical care patients, they are very complex, and they need various specialized people taking care of them. So, it may cost people lives," said Till.

Till said the governor should be doing more to slow the spread.

"Shouldn’t we be preventing this from even getting here? It is not fair to be putting this on the frontline healthcare workers so people can go to happy hour," said Till.

Her message to others: Keep your guard up, continue social distancing, and wear a mask.

"Don’t take going out as a luxury, because if we get into a place where we cant handle all of our patients, we could see restrictions go into place again. We don’t want that," said Till.