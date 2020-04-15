GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Some Valley hospitals are turning their cafes into makeshift stores to make life a little easier for medical workers.

"You know how they often say, 'Did something start with the chicken or the egg?' Well, this all started with eggs," said Larry Roberts, director of Mercy Gilbert Medical Center Nutrition Services.

Roberts says that after the cafe at Mercy Gilbert started stocking the staple, it was met with support, and they wanted to go further.

"We started talking with some of our employees at nutrition services and they said, 'Yeah! Well, how about flour? How about pasta? I talked to my boss and he said he had a tough time finding pinto beans at the store."

Dignity Health in Arizona is designing reusable fabric isolation gowns The materials came from Precision Fabrics Group, which provides protective fabrics for industries like healthcare.

Soon the cafe had blossomed into a makeshift store (they call it the Kindness Market).

The idea also started spreading to other hospitals within Dignity Health's network. Roberts says 22 hospitals currently have some sort of store set up for employees.

"I didn't realize what an itch we were scratching. But everywhere I'd go through the hospital, people were stopping me and thanking me for what we were doing," Roberts said.

Because Dignity Health already had a stable supply chain to deliver food to its hospitals, they've been able to sell things like canned foods, paper goods, and produce all at-cost.

"I've heard stories of people just breaking into tears saying, 'I can't believe you guys are helping us out so much,'" Roberts said.

It's a way to save a trip to a crowded, picked-over store, to make things a little simpler for health care workers risking their lives fighting COVID-19.

"It's just been everyone coming together for the common good," Roberts said.