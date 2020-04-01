PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona hospitals are dealing with more than just coronavirus right now.

Just because there's a worldwide health pandemic, doesn't mean people have stopped getting sick or hurt from other things. Hospitals are still treating a significant number of patients with non-coronavirus ailments. Dean Markowitz' wife just spent 10 days in the hospital for something other than coronavirus.

"More people wearing masks for sure," said Markowitz. "More staff in gowns when they would have been in normal uniform."

The Scottsdale couple is like many Arizonans dealing with a serious health issue that has nothing to do with COVID-19.

Dr. Scott Anderson is chief medical officer for the Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del Webb Medical Center. He said that as bad as the coronavirus is, they still have to treat patients with other ailments.

"People still break bones, still have babies, have heart attacks and strokes," said Anderson. "We need to make sure that we are able to meet their needs."

Banner Health and other Phoenix-area hospitals have taken significant steps to ensure that non-coronavirus patients can be treated and cared for without putting them at additional risk. Hospitals are screening all patients, visitors and staff members before they walk in. Separate emergency room areas and care units have been set up to treat people with coronavirus symptoms. Stricter visitor restrictions have been put in place. Medical experts are advising everyone not to go to a hospital unless it's an absolute emergency.

Zethina Haehl of Glendale went to the ER recently and worried that it might increase her odds of catching the coronavirus.

"It was a decision that I made because I couldn't breathe," said Haehl. "I was freaking out because I couldn't breathe. Other than that, I would never have gone unless I felt I really needed some help."

Dignity Health in Arizona released this statement: