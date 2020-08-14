PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It's hard to imagine a healthcare worker putting themselves and their families at risk in this pandemic being uninsured. Many people assume their employers have them covered. Our frontline workers have benefits to protect them should they get sick after being exposed to COVID-19, right? Not exactly.
We talked with a Valley traveling nurse who says, sadly, it's rather common for healthcare providers, especially in her specialty, not having health insurance themselves.
Joanna Fakhouri's been a nurse for eight and a half years.
Right now, she's deployed as a volunteer for Arizona's COVID-19 surge on a contract where she says she wasn't offered any benefits and says the options for out-of-pocket private insurance deductibles are unreasonably expensive.
Last month, she responded to the state's call for more doctors and nurses to help with Arizona's statewide surge by signing up through the "Arizona Emergency System for Advance Registration of Volunteer Health Professionals."
"We leave our families and got to wherever they need help. Basically, you pack up, you leave home, and you go somewhere for 13 weeks," Fakhouri said.
"Most of us are volunteers. Some are getting paid, some are not," Fakhouri said.
She's now five weeks into her deployment in Prescott, where she says she's exposed to COVID-19 patients every shift.
"I'm definitely afraid to bring it home to my parents," Fakhouri said.
Her parents live with her, and both of them have pre-existing medical conditions. And while she doesn't, she is worried about the risk.
For her last assignment helping with the COVID surge in California, she self- quarantined from April to June, staying away from family and friends for Mother's Day, her mom's birthday, and her birthday.
"To me, it's like, well, if we're coming to help you regardless if you're paying us or volunteering, I do think we should have some kind of coverage, whether it's from the hospital or from the state," Fakhouri said.
As a traveling nurse, most contracts don't come with health insurance benefits, and if they do, Fakhouri loses coverage with each new assignment.
"I think the number one question is, 'Hey! Where do you guys get your insurance from? Because we don't have any," Fakhouri said.
Right now, a lot of her pay goes toward renting a place up north for her assignment while she maintains her mortgage in the Valley.
"I have no problem paying a decent premium. It's the deductibles that we're coming across, like $5,000- $6,000," Fakhouri said.
Fakhouri shared a post in a Facebook group for nurses saying:
Just did and interview about not having insurance working in healthcare. I told her so many of us are traveling for work and not having it. How many of you don't, especially during this crisis?
She got an overwhelming response from other uninsured healthcare workers in the same boat saying:
I haven't since I've been traveling for three years.
I am currently uninsured while traveling. It's so expensive for a family of 4!
I don't have insurance right now... through my agency it's over $800 a month and a (expletive deleted) policy at that!
Agencies do offer insurance... but as a single mom of 2... it's rather pricey! So... alas... we don't have insurance.
I didn't for a year and a half. And I prayed everyday that nothing would happen.
None here. Too freaking expensive.
I don't. Can't afford it. If I get sick or injured I'm just going to die.
I don't. Can't afford it. I pay a (nurse practitioner) $75 to write my prescriptions for me.
And the list goes on.
Fakhouri says she is still actively looking for a healthcare plan. She says she paid $4,000 out of pocket for ortho appointments when she broke her leg and hand tripping over a tree root two years ago.
While hospitals can't deny care to the uninsured, and anyone can pay out of pocket to get private health insurance, Fakhouri and other nurses say the prices are unreasonable.
"Nurses will always just jump into anything to help anyone, despite our cons for us, you know, what's working against us," Fakhouri said.
We reached out to the state Department of Health Services to see how many of the nurses who volunteered to help w the COVID-19 surge are uninsured, and they couldn't give us exact numbers. They tell us there are currently more than 5,000 medical volunteers registered in the surge, and we've had more than 20 COVID-19 medical missions utilizing more than 500 responders who are offered benefits based on the assignment.
At last check, Fakhouri said of the 268 nurses who replied to her Facebook post, 160 said they were uninsured.