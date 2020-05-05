PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - On Taco Tuesday, Valley health care workers on the front lines were treated to a Cinco de Mayo surprise. Five hundred tacos were given out to workers at Valley Wise Medical center in central Phoenix.

It’s all thanks to Juan Cruz, the owner of International House of Food located on the corner of Van Buren Street and 15th Avenue.

“It’s Cinco de Mayo, so why not 500 free tacos,” said Cruz.

Cruz wanted to celebrate Cinco de Mayo Taco Tuesday while showing his support for health care workers on the front lines.

Registered nurses Monica Miller and Jezabel Tautimes were tasked with bringing back the food to the Valleywise Medical Center’s COVID-19 unit.

“For our frontline health care workers, it makes their day just so much better,” said Miller.

"To see those nurses and physicians see me coming down the hallway, you have food again, they can’t leave the unit so the little goodies the snacks, they smile,” said Tautimes.

Meanwhile, Cruz says he and his staff are ready to reopen next week—and have multiple safety measures in place to help ensure customers are safe, including wearing face masks and rearranging their dining room for social distancing.