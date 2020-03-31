PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizonans have been told to stay at home because of the coronavirus crisis, and that's forced food trucks to be a little more creative when it comes to attracting customers.

Jacob Kloster is the owner of the Detroit Coney Cruiser. He's working with local apartment complexes and nearby neighborhoods to park his truck down the block from where people are stuck at home.

food truck struggles The owner of the Detroit Coney Cruiser is working with local apartment complexes and nearby neighborhoods to park his truck down the block fro…

"We're mobile," said Kloster. "Restaurants can't go to where the people are. We can go to these apartment complexes. We can get to these HOA communities and set up shop for a couple hours and serve."

Jose Gonzalez, with Rocco's Cheesesteaks, is now taking orders online. He'll park his food truck at an office building, then encourage customers to order food ahead of time, so when they come down, they don't have to wait around.

"People are a little busy in the office," said Gonzalez. "They can do the order forms and when the order is ready, I send message to the people, so they waste no time at all. It's a lot of convenience for this kind of business."

Gov. Doug Ducey's recent stay at home order does not impact food trucks, which already follow strict health code guidelines. A number of operators are wearing masks, and have a full supply of wipes and sanitizer. They also have signs for social distancing.

"Not only is it convenient for me to get food, but it also helps these small businesses that are out there struggling during this time of crisis," said customer Sandra De La Garza.

For more information on food truck locations, visit their Facebook page.