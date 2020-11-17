PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Valley first responders donated plasma to help others fight the coronavirus on Tuesday. Convalescent plasma therapy uses blood from people who've recovered from an illness to help others get better.
One Phoenix police officer says these donations helped save his life. Officer Santos Robles caught coronavirus on July 4 in the line of duty. A few days later, he passed out due to the lack of oxygen from pneumonia and ended up in the hospital. He was given a second chance at life thanks to five convalescent plasma transfusions.
"The plasma did me well. I think it saved me," Robles said.
On Tuesday, Robles donated his plasma to help others.
"If you give, it's going to help someone. You may not know who but it's going to help somebody," Robles said.
Robles recently was able to return back to work.
"I would say take it seriously. Try distancing, masks, washing your hands," Robles said.
Phoenix Police Cmdr. William Wickers also caught the coronavirus during the summer. He had a fever and lost 15 pounds before recovering. He also donated plasma on Tuesday.
"Donating the plasma could help mitigate the effects of this," Wickers said. "When you get sick with something like this, certainly if you're in a more vulnerable position, if you are likely to have a long term problem, a blood donation like this will go a long way to help someone recover."
Convalescent plasma did not reduce Covid-19 deaths or keep patients from severe illness in new study
Phoenix Police has 304 coronavirus cases with 219 sworn officers getting it and 85 civilian employees. With more than 4,000 employees, the virus has hit a little less than 10% of their overall workforce, which is about comparable to what we're seeing in the private sector.
In addition to convalescent plasma, Vitalant needs more blood donations. Hundreds of blood drives got canceled because of the pandemic. Vitalant figures they lost more than 8,000 blood donations in November and December due to those cancellations. To register to give blood, click here or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825). Anyone who donates blood through Nov. 30 gets a complimentary ticket to the Hall of Flame Fire Museum in Phoenix.