PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With vaccines rolling out and restrictions lifting, experts say people are eager to travel. While some are vacationing to see family, others are Experts are coining the term 'revenge travel.'

"Definitely we are seeing pent up demand to travel, especially to more exotic places," said Carrie Simmons, a travel agent and the founder of Travel with Kids TV.

Simmons said people are looking to go to destinations where there aren't any restrictions. She said places like South Africa and Peru are popular spots right now and more people are willing to splurge. "A lot of people had budgeted for last year's travel and didn't use that, so they are willing to spend a little bit more this year on travel," said Simmons.

That's the case for Shelly-Ann Chang, who is taking her family to Maui, Hawaii next month. She said she feels more confident traveling after getting vaccinated. "Just getting out and being back in the world and for a moment thinking that things are going to be a little bit back to normal," said Chang.

Experts said revenge travel could help the airline and tourism industry rebound following a financially devastating year. Simmons said she anticipates a huge surge in travel after even more people get vaccinated and vaccine passport technology advances.