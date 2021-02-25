PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- According to new data from the Greater Phoenix Economic Council, the Phoenix metro is experiencing an economic rebound about a year after the global pandemic began.
The organization reported that the Phoenix area lost around 214,400 jobs between February and April 2020 but has since gained back around 181,800, a recovery of around 85%. But the economic hardship due to the pandemic wasn't spread around evenly. Bars, restaurants, and other businesses in the hospitality industry suffered heavy losses. Gyms were also left struggling when they were shut down.
"There have been many challenges. They keep coming," said Meredith DeAngelis, Chief Marketing Officer for Village Health Clubs and Spas.
DeAngelis says Village Health Clubs and Spas lost around $6 million last year because of the pandemic.
"Nobody expected it to continue this long," DeAngelis said.
And even though Village Health Clubs and Spas only has about 60% of its membership back, they're starting to see things get better.
"Yeah, I think the pandemic's made a lot of the companies who are still here much stronger," DeAngelis said.
More broadly across the Phoenix area, economic bright spots include the transportation and utilities sector. According to the Greater Phoenix Economic Council, the sector has regained all the jobs it lost and is now 12,500 jobs above February 2020 numbers.
Retail is also doing well. There are now nearly 15,000 more retail jobs around the Phoenix Metro than there were at this time last year.