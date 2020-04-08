PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Federal health officials recommend wearing a face covering while out in public to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Arizona's Family talked to a Phoenix-area doctor about the dos and don'ts of wearing masks. Dr. Amy Shah says if you're wearing a homemade cloth face mask, you should be washing it in hot water after every use. Once it's on you, you also don't want to touch it or your face, she said.
When you take off the mask, don't touch the actual mask and wash your hands afterward, she said.
"You definitely want to make sure you're not touching your face more," Dr. Shah said. "It's literally put the elastic on, or the ties, and then be done."
Make sure your mask has a good seal and that things can't get in and out, but you can still breathe, she said. Here are a few more tips from the CDC:
- it should cover your nose and mouth and make sure it fits snugly, but comfortably.
- face coverings should not be used on young children under two, if you have trouble breathing, or can't take it off without help.
- it's also not recommending surgical masks or N95 respirators because those should be reserved for the medical community.
The idea of masking a community works when most of us, or all of us, are masked, Dr. Shah said. Something else to keep in mind, she said, is this is a recommendation on top of the other protocols suggested by health officials. That means you still need to maintain social distancing.
The CDC says face coverings are just an additional step to "slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others."